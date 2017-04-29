Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Isle of Capri Casinos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.67. Isle of Capri Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Isle of Capri Casinos will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Isle of Capri Casinos.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business earned $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Isle of Capri Casinos had a return on equity of 62.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isle of Capri Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other Isle of Capri Casinos news, Director Lee S. Wielansky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,219.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Glazer sold 25,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $663,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,421 shares of company stock valued at $14,428,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Isle of Capri Casinos by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Isle of Capri Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Isle of Capri Casinos during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Isle of Capri Casinos by 21.2% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Isle of Capri Casinos by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,337 shares. The stock has a market cap of $953.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Isle of Capri Casinos has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

Isle of Capri Casinos Company Profile

Isle of Capri Casinos, Inc is a developer, owner and operator of branded gaming facilities and related dining, lodging and entertainment facilities in regional markets in the United States. The Company owns or operates over 10 gaming and entertainment facilities in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Pennsylvania.

