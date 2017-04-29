Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 31,988 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average daily volume of 12,222 call options.

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 7,524,077 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.47. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

