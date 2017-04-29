iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up 0.38% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.64. The company had a trading volume of 569,883 shares. iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index has a 12-month low of $240.30 and a 12-month high of $303.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.68 and a 200-day moving average of $281.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is an increase from iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBB shares. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr upgraded iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.93 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ishares-nasdaq-biotechnology-index-ibb-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-study-finds.html.

About iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.