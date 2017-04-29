iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (NYSE:EWW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,779 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 4,561 put options.

iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (NYSE:EWW) opened at 51.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. has a 12-month low of $41.23 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (EWW)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ishares-msci-mexico-inv-mt-idx-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-eww.html.

About iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

