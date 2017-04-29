iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE:EFA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 157,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 347% compared to the average daily volume of 35,273 call options.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (NYSE:EFA) traded down 0.11% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 25,361,248 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $63.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average is $59.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Call Options (EFA)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ishares-msci-eafe-index-fund-sees-unusually-high-options-volume-efa-updated.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.