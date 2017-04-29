iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (AAXJ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) opened at 64.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37. iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $64.38.

iShares MSCI Cntry Asa Jpn Idx Fnd ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

