Brokerages Set $2.80 Price Target for iPass Inc. (IPAS)

iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iPass’ rating score has improved by 10.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $2.80 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given iPass an industry rank of 26 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on iPass in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. Benchmark Co. started coverage on iPass in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Damien Park bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Griffiths bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $159,100 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPass stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPass Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,019,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. iPass makes up approximately 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned approximately 4.60% of iPass worth $4,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ipass-inc-ipas-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts-updated.html.

Shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) opened at 1.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The firm’s market cap is $81.14 million. iPass has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $1.89.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.01. The firm earned $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iPass will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPass (IPAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.