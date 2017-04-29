Traders Sell Shares of Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $47.40 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $60.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.27 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Illumina had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Illumina traded up $0.73 for the day and closed at $173.68Specifically, EVP Omead Ostadan sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $41,673.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,496,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Blaine Bowman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $518,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,554.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,476 shares of company stock worth $2,078,440 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vetr raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $196.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The business had revenue of $598 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.51 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post $3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Blue Jay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $10,767,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,810,000. Finally, GLG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. GLG LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc (Illumina) is a provider of sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The Company operates through two segments: Core Illumina and the consolidated variable interest entities (VIEs), which include the activities of GRAIL, Inc (GRAIL) and Helix Holdings I, LLC (Helix). Core Illumina consists of its core operations.

