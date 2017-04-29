Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on McDonald's Co. (MCD)

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,797 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 219% compared to the typical daily volume of 564 call options.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of McDonald's Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Zions Bancorporation raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,986 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 2,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.84 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) traded down 0.67% on Friday, hitting $139.93. 4,779,887 shares of the company traded hands. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The firm earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

