Best Buy Co Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 526 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 146% compared to the average daily volume of 214 put options.

In other news, VP Mathew Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $44,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patricia H. Walker sold 7,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $379,945.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,029 shares of company stock valued at $19,817,710. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Conning Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Best Buy Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Best Buy Co by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Best Buy Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Best Buy Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 6,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Best Buy Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Best Buy Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Best Buy Co in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Best Buy Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) traded down 1.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,441 shares. Best Buy Co has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63.

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.28. Best Buy Co had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business earned $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Best Buy Co’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Best Buy Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Best Buy Co’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

Best Buy Co Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc is a provider of technology products, services and solutions. The Company offers products and services to the customers visiting its stores, engaging with Geek Squad agents, or using its Websites or mobile applications. It has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Company operates through two segments: Domestic and International.

