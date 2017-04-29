Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on AK Steel Holding (AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,321 put options on the company. This is an increase of 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 291 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth $49,391,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AK Steel Holding by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 4,963,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after buying an additional 3,141,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth $30,527,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the third quarter worth $13,695,000. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AK Steel Holding during the fourth quarter worth $24,822,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of AK Steel Holding from $9.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc cut shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr cut shares of AK Steel Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AK Steel Holding presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) opened at 6.34 on Friday. AK Steel Holding has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 2.60.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AK Steel Holding

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

