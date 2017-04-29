Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 24,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 594% compared to the average daily volume of 3,529 call options.

Shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) opened at 107.46 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $120.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The company has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.91.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business earned $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $471,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in United Parcel Service by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,520,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,589,000 after buying an additional 1,107,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,510,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,104,000 after buying an additional 1,005,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $696,564,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,519,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,795,000 after buying an additional 262,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,533,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,828,000 after buying an additional 431,765 shares in the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.47.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

