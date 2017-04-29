Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,414 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 107% compared to the average volume of 684 put options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.99 and its 200 day moving average is $410.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $352.96 and a 12-month high of $497.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Vetr cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.53 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.55.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matthew H. Paull acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $397.71 per share, with a total value of $159,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 59.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

