Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of General Electric Company Put Options (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,078 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 351% compared to the average daily volume of 461 put options.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,269.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $4,719,608.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in General Electric Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 32,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in General Electric Company by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in General Electric Company by 73.5% in the first quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric Company by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in General Electric Company by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr raised shares of General Electric Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.04 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 28.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 billion. General Electric Company had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/investors-buy-large-volume-of-general-electric-company-put-options-ge-updated.html.

General Electric Company Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.