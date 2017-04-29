Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Energy Transfer Partners Call Options (ETP)

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,934 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 261% compared to the typical volume of 1,646 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETP. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Vetr cut shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.44 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) opened at 35.93 on Friday. Energy Transfer Partners has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $43.50. The company’s market cap is $19.82 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.67. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Energy Transfer Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -345.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETP. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 11.2% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 6,217,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $230,064,000 after buying an additional 624,866 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 19,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer Partners by 200.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Partners during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer Partners during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

