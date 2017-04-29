SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE:XRT) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 14,810 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 188% compared to the average daily volume of 5,139 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail (NYSE:XRT) traded down 1.29% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,563,439 shares. SPDR S&P Retail has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average of $43.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRT. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,068,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000.

WARNING: “Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Retail (XRT)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/investors-buy-high-volume-of-spdr-sp-retail-put-options-xrt-updated.html.

SPDR S&P Retail Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.