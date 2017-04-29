Investors Buy High Volume of Costco Wholesale Put Options (COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 649 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average daily volume of 265 put options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen and Company set a $190.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider John D. Mckay sold 4,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.25, for a total value of $832,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,948 shares of company stock valued at $20,932,141 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,892,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,864,688,000 after buying an additional 306,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 11,644,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,775,944,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,349,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,425,918,000 after buying an additional 199,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,722,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $720,175,000 after buying an additional 693,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $553,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,453 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $138.57 and a one year high of $178.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.07 and a 200-day moving average of $162.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $29.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post $5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

