Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (IPE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd (LON:IPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income (LON:IPE) remained flat at GBX 78.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 179,831 shares. Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income has a 52 week low of GBX 69.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 80.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.74.

About Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended, diversified investment company. The Company’s principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximize total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and Government bonds.

