Intralinks Holdings Inc (IL) Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in Intralinks Holdings Inc (NYSE:IL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Intralinks Holdings were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IL. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intralinks Holdings by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 76,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Intralinks Holdings by 11.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intralinks Holdings by 10.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Intralinks Holdings by 81.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new stake in Intralinks Holdings during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intralinks Holdings Inc (NYSE:IL) remained flat at $13.01 during midday trading on Friday. 1,114,844 shares of the stock traded hands. Intralinks Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Intralinks Holdings Inc (IL) Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/intralinks-holdings-inc-il-shares-sold-by-metropolitan-life-insurance-co-ny-updated.html.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Intralinks Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intralinks Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

Intralinks Holdings Company Profile

Intralinks Holdings, Inc is a technology provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for secure enterprise content collaboration within and among organizations. The Company’s cloud-based solutions enable organizations to manage, control, track, search, exchange and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall.

Receive News & Ratings for Intralinks Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intralinks Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.