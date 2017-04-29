Intersect ENT (XENT) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

News articles about Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intersect ENT earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) traded up 2.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 204,001 shares. The company’s market cap is $544.86 million. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intersect ENT will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 620,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,437.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $643,163. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

