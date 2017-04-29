Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug-device company. The Company’s initial products, PROPEL and PROPEL mini, are drug-eluting implants for use in patients with chronic sinusitis. It offers products and therapies for ear, nose, and throat surgeons to improve treatment for their patients with chronic diseases. Intersect ENT, Inc. is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XENT. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) opened at 19.00 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company’s market capitalization is $544.86 million.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.47 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 35.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post ($0.79) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intersect ENT news, insider Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,810,540.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock worth $643,163 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 38,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 116,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial-stage drug-device company. The Company develops drugs for patients with ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. The Company has developed a drug releasing bioabsorbable implant technology that enables targeted and sustained release of therapeutic agents. This targeted drug delivery technology is designed to allow ENT physicians to manage patient care.

