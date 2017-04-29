InterOcean Capital LLC Has $14.415 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

InterOcean Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of InterOcean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,566,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,692,455,000 after buying an additional 4,892,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $549,377,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,147.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,946,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,967,000 after buying an additional 4,549,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,375,000 after buying an additional 1,948,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $148,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) opened at 123.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.32 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $335.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day moving average is $118.27. Johnson & Johnson also was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 480% compared to the typical volume of 718 call options.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business earned $17.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post $7.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Vetr downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.28 to $112.80 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $2,580,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,972,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

