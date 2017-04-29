International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Short Interest Update

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,562 shares, an increase of 2.3% from the March 15th total of 413,042 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,879 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) opened at 37.10 on Friday. International Speedway Corp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $40.31. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.45.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.44 million. International Speedway Corp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from International Speedway Corp’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. International Speedway Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISCA. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of International Speedway Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Speedway Corp by 233.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 43,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Speedway Corp by 42.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Speedway Corp during the third quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of International Speedway Corp by 53.5% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares in the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISCA shares. Macquarie downgraded International Speedway Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on International Speedway Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

International Speedway Corp Company Profile

