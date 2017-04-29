International Public Partnerships Ltd (INPP) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.33

International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) opened at 155.50 on Friday. International Public Partnerships has a 52-week low of GBX 141.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 164.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.40. The company’s market cap is GBX 1.75 billion.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on International Public Partnerships in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on the stock.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile

International Public Partnerships Limited (INPP) is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in equity, subordinated and mezzanine debt, and senior loans made to entities owning or operating infrastructure concessions, assets or related businesses. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a predictable, attractive and sustainable investment yield in addition to the potential for capital appreciation of the investment portfolio.

