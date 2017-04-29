International Paper Co (IP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price target on International Paper from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other International Paper news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 12,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $662,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $754,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,089 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 54.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,198,000 after buying an additional 669,364 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,909,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,572,000 after buying an additional 893,407 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in International Paper by 530.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 52,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) traded down 1.73% during trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 2,696,458 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.14. International Paper has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $58.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.58.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm earned $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post $3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company’s segments include Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

