International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. International Business Machines Corp. accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines Corp. were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.4% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corp. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) opened at 160.29 on Friday. International Business Machines Corp. has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $182.79. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.73.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. International Business Machines Corp. had a return on equity of 78.32% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corp. will post $13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. International Business Machines Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered their price objective on International Business Machines Corp. from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $162.50 price objective on shares of International Business Machines Corp. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Business Machines Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.01.

In other International Business Machines Corp. news, insider James J. Kavanaugh sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.31, for a total value of $99,675.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,623.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $895,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Corp. Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services (GBS), Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems and Global Financing. The Cognitive Solutions segment delivers a spectrum of capabilities, from descriptive, predictive and prescriptive analytics to cognitive systems.

