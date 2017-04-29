Interface, Inc. (TILE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,584 shares, a drop of 3.8% from the March 15th total of 485,857 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,955 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nomura started coverage on Interface in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) opened at 19.90 on Friday. Interface has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.06.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Interface had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Interface’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

In other news, CEO Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $54,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jay Gould bought 26,300 shares of Interface stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $500,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,060. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Interface by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Interface by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Interface by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 953,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interface by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/interface-inc-tile-sees-large-decrease-in-short-interest.html.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sale of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile. As of January 1, 2017, the Company marketed its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company operates through three segments: Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.