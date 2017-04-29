Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,669 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 104,911 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,097 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.15. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $38.42.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post $1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

