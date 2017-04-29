Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.68 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $118.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.6 million and the lowest is $114.7 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $111.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $118.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $556 million to $571.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $595.97 million per share, with estimates ranging from $593.4 million to $597.3 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.17 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 6.20%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) opened at 37.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $566,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $302,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $139,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

