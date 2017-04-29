Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Continues to Hold Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Edmond DE Rothschild Monaco acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $113,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $119,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Intel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Intel by 23.8% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at 36.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.03. Intel also saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,805 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 331% compared to the average volume of 1,809 call options.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Intel’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post $2.80 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. BNP Paribas set a $39.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, EVP Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 17,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $659,243.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,691.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Bryant sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $78,318.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,461 shares of company stock worth $6,866,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

