Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $4.476 Million Position in General Electric Company (GE)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric Company were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 504,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the third quarter worth about $2,853,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 68,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 2.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 350,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, LBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric Company by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at 28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.20. General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $33.00. General Electric Company also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,427 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,107 put options.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $27.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric Company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. General Electric Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/intact-investment-management-inc-has-4-476-million-stake-in-general-electric-company-ge-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of General Electric Company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on General Electric Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Bornstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.63 per share, with a total value of $148,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,269.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David Leon Joyce sold 159,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $4,719,608.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 738,907 shares in the company, valued at $21,842,090.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.