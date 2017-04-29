Instinet Reiterates Buy Rating for Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Instinet in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Instinet’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 7th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.
Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 19,451,970 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. Comcast also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 293% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,244 put options.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $10,039,877.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,244.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $89,103.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.