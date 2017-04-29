Instinet Reiterates Buy Rating for Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Instinet in a research report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $46.00. Instinet’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 7th. HSBC Holdings plc initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 1.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. 19,451,970 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.07. Comcast has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. Comcast also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 20,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 293% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,244 put options.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Instinet Reiterates Buy Rating for Comcast Co. (CMCSA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/instinet-reiterates-buy-rating-for-comcast-co-cmcsa.html.

In other news, EVP Neil Smit sold 133,314 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $10,039,877.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,447,244.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 2,356 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $89,103.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,404 shares of company stock worth $19,478,603. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.