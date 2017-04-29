Instinet Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Instinet in a report issued on Saturday. They currently have a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Instinet’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial Corp. from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rafferty Capital Markets raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nomura raised Capital One Financial Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.24.

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) traded down 2.34% on Friday, reaching $80.38. 6,153,764 shares of the company were exchanged. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. The business earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Capital One Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post $7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial Corp. news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $473,829.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $63,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,935 shares of company stock valued at $20,940,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The Ozarks increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 16.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 86,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,156,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,090,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Capital One Financial Corp. by 67.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 93,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 37,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through branches, the Internet and other distribution channels. The Company’s segments include Credit Card, Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Other.

