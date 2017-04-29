Instinet Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for USG Co. (USG)

Instinet reiterated their neutral rating on shares of USG Co. (NYSE:USG) in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on USG. Jefferies Group LLC raised their price target on shares of USG from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of USG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Nomura began coverage on shares of USG in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of USG from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USG has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.07.

USG (NYSE:USG) traded down 1.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 2,085,389 shares of the stock were exchanged. USG has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

USG (NYSE:USG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. USG had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business earned $767 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that USG will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dominic A. Dannessa sold 2,500 shares of USG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $83,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,411.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of USG by 35.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of USG during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, is a manufacturer and distributor of building materials. The Company’s segments include Gypsum, Ceilings and USG Boral Building Products (UBBP). It produces a range of products for use in new residential, new nonresidential, and residential and nonresidential repair and remodel construction, as well as products used in certain industrial processes.

