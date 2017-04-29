Innospec (IOSP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.12

News headlines about Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Innospec earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment’s analysis:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) traded down 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. 93,385 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.28. Innospec has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business earned $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.70 million. Innospec had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post $4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $189,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,265 shares in the company, valued at $12,618,697.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $365,682.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,537.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,821 shares of company stock valued at $814,527. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc is a specialty chemicals company engaged in developing, manufacturing, blending, marketing and supplying of specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives and ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications and oilfield chemicals. The Company operates through four business segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services and Octane Additives.

