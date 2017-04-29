Innodata (INOD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innodata earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 66 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) traded up 5.00% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,734 shares. Innodata has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. The firm’s market capitalization is $53.81 million.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $15.67 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innodata will post ($0.07) EPS for the current year.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc is a digital services and solutions company. The Company’s technology and services power information products and online retail destinations around the world. Its segments include Content Services (CS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS) and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The CS segment provides solutions, such as development of digital content (including e-books), development of digital information products, and operational support of digital information products and systems.

