Innocoll Holdings PLC (INNL) Short Interest Update

Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,609,485 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 31st total of 1,237,290 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,131,990 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innocoll Holdings PLC stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) by 57.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 305,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.82% of Innocoll Holdings PLC worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Innocoll Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Innocoll Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Innocoll Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 30th. JMP Securities lowered Innocoll Holdings PLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innocoll Holdings PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Innocoll Holdings PLC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Innocoll Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:INNL) opened at 2.06 on Friday. Innocoll Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The firm’s market capitalization is $61.28 million.

About Innocoll Holdings PLC

Innocoll Holdings Public Limited Company is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company with late-stage development programs. The Company operates through the segment of manufacture and sale of collagen-based pharmaceutical products. It utilizes collagen-based technology platform to develop its biodegradable and bioresorbable products and product candidates, which can be broken down by the body without the need for surgical removal or applied topically.

