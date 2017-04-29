ING Groep NV (ING) Earning Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ING Groep NV earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on ING Groep NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered ING Groep NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep NV in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ING Groep NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) opened at 16.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a boost from ING Groep NV’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.14. ING Groep NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

About ING Groep NV

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

