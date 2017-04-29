InfraREIT Inc (HIFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that InfraREIT Inc (NYSE:HIFR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for InfraREIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InfraREIT will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InfraREIT.

InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. InfraREIT had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 29.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIFR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InfraREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered InfraREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of InfraREIT by 124.2% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,500,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,492,000 after buying an additional 1,938,771 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the third quarter worth $50,952,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InfraREIT by 17.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfraREIT during the fourth quarter worth $21,794,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of InfraREIT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 59,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of InfraREIT (NYSE:HIFR) traded down 0.39% on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 135,373 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. InfraREIT has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. InfraREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

About InfraREIT

InfraREIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and leasing rate-regulated transmission and distribution (T&D) assets in Texas. It leases its T&D assets to Sharyland Utilities, L.P. Its assets are located in the Texas Panhandle near Amarillo, the Permian Basin in and around Stanton, Central Texas around Brady, Northeast Texas in and around Celeste and South Texas near McAllen.

