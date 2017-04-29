Independence Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Independence Advisors LLC maintained its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Visa by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 781,178 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,603,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $210,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $8,748,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.22 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $957,397.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,771 shares of company stock valued at $14,580,837 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

