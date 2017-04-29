Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) opened at 4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company’s market cap is $75.81 million. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The company earned $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 457.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imprimis Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.59) EPS for the current year.

IMMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Rodman & Renshaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Imprimis) is engaged in the development, production and dispensing of compounded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through the business of developing drug therapies and providing such therapies through sterile and non-sterile pharmaceutical compounding services segment.

