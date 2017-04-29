Imagination Technologies Group plc (IMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 152.33 ($1.95).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMG shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.11) price objective on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.20) target price on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. N+1 Singer lowered Imagination Technologies Group plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of Imagination Technologies Group plc in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Imagination Technologies Group plc (LON:IMG) traded down 0.74% on Monday, reaching GBX 100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554,817 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 229.47. The firm’s market cap is GBX 280.69 million. Imagination Technologies Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 76.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 297.50.

Imagination Technologies Group plc Company Profile

Imagination Technologies Group PLC is a global technology company engaged in intellectual property (IP) licensing activities. The Company is involved in the creation and licensing of semiconductor processor IP for graphics, video and vision processing, general purpose and embedded processing (central processing unit and microcontroller), and multi-standard communications to enable connectivity.

