IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $3.999 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. First Western Capital Management Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 32,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 145,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 46,797 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.4% in the third quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 352,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) opened at 87.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $25.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post $6.70 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc set a $85.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $918,075.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Crown purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $983,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 299,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,632,203.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

