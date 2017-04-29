IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm earned $443 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.07 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 671.57% and a net margin of 12.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $125.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Feltl & Co. downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $5,134,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.48 per share, with a total value of $146,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,254.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,174 shares of company stock valued at $11,955,273. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.2% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14,697.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) traded down 0.39% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.60. The company had a trading volume of 369,315 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.27. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes products and provides services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. The Company also sells a line of portable electrolytes and blood gas analyzers for the human point-of-care medical diagnostics market.

