Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) have been trending positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Iconix Brand Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the textile maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) traded down 6.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 616,484 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Iconix Brand Group has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock’s market capitalization is $398.66 million.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business earned $87.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.40 million. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 57.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. Iconix Brand Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iconix Brand Group will post $0.80 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICON shares. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on Iconix Brand Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Iconix Brand Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories. The Company operates through five segments: men’s, women’s, home, entertainment and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Sharper Image, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Strawberry Shortcake and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

