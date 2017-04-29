Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG restated their buy rating on shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICHR. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Ichor Holdings from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Ichor Holdings in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ichor Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.17.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) traded up 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 1,173,177 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. Ichor Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71.

Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings will post $1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,325,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,222,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor Holdings

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

