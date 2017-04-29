AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by I.G. Investment Management LTD.

I.G. Investment Management LTD. cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,840 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5,766.3% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 175,179 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 42.7% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 70.52%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Vetr lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.24 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $71.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

In related news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $2,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,620,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

