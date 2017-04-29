Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 55 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) traded down 1.46% on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,948 shares. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.60.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc is a lift truck manufacturer. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a line of lift trucks, attachments and aftermarket parts marketed globally under the Hyster and Yale brand names, mainly to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

