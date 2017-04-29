Analysts Set Expectations for Hub Group Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business earned $893.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) opened at 39.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.21. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $52.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Hub Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,365,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,426,000 after buying an additional 129,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hub Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,501,000 after buying an additional 82,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at about $24,268,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. raised its stake in Hub Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 545,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after buying an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc is an asset-light freight transportation management company. The Company offers intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics services. It operates through two business segments: Mode and Hub. The Mode segment markets and operates its freight transportation services, consisting of intermodal, truck brokerage and logistics, primarily through agents entering into contractual arrangements with Mode Transportation, LLC (Mode LLC).

