Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.96. Hospitality Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on HPT. FBR & Co increased their price target on Hospitality Properties Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 291,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) traded down 1.49% on Wednesday, hitting $31.83. 787,591 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.23%.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include hotel investments, travel center investments and corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 306 hotels with 46,583 rooms or suites, and 198 travel centers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s properties were located in 45 states in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

